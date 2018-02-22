State Police Investigating Missing Person

On Monday, at approximately 9:28 a.m., the New York State Troopers from the Wayland barracks received report of a missing person by the name of Kathleen Miller AKA Valerie Angel Amato, described as a white female, 17 years of age, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds.



She was last seen wearing a blue Buffalo Bills sweatshirt, unknown color leggings, black sneakers and she was carrying a white duffel bag. On February 19, 2018 at 10:30 a.m., she was seen on State Route 21 in the area of Walter Kurtz Rd., town of Wayland. On February 21, 2018, in the afternoon, she was seen in the village of Dansville. Her Family believes she may be in the Binghamton Area