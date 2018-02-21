After hot start, Bearcats unable to stop Vermont's offense

First-place Vermont (23-6, 13-1 America East) used a 15-0 second-half run to pull away from Binghamton men's basketball (11-18, 2-12 AE) 75-54 Wednesday night at Patrick Gym.



The Catamounts led 42-35 4:25 into the period before embarking on the run, which coincided with a five-plus minute scoring drought for the Bearcats. Vermont shot 56 percent in the second half and Binghamton couldn't keep pace, misfiring on 8-of-10 three-pointers.



Sophomore guard Fard Muhammad led BU with 12 points. Junior center Thomas Bruce collected nine points and 13 rebounds. Junior forward Caleb Stewart added 10 points in 11 minutes of action.



The Bearcats were strong out of the gate and led 18-15 with 11 minutes left in the first half. Muhammad netted eight of BU's first 18 points. But the Catamounts responded with a 15-2 run that spanned 4:20 and gave them a 30-20 lead. Binghamton countered with a 7-0 run before the hosts ended the half with four straight to take a 34-27 lead into intermission.



Binghamton returns home to host Hartford at 4 p.m. Saturday. Before the game, BU will honor its seven seniors: Bobby Ahearn, Justin McFadden, Jordan McRae, Dusan Perovic, Willie Rodriguez, John Schurman and Yosef Yacob.

