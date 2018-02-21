Devils topple best team in AHL, winning third straight

Christoph Bertschy and Michael Latta each had a goal and an assist as the Binghamton Devils defeated the best team in the American Hockey League, the Toronto Marlies, 3-1 today in front of 7,851 at Ricoh Coliseum.

The Devils started the scoring in the second period courtesy of Michael Latta. From the left wing wall, Christoph Bertschy fed Latta inside the right wing circle and he fired the puck over the left shoulder of goaltender Calvin Pickard for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Latta’s sixth of the year with assists from Bertschy and Michael Kapla at 8:54.

Bertschy put the Devils up 2-0 on the power play with under one minute remaining in the second frame. Latta fed Bertschy in the right sing circle who beat Pickard low with Bracken Kearns providing a screen in front of the net. Latta and Jacob MacDonald recorded the helpers with 0:43 left in the second and the Devils took a 2-0 lead into the third with a 18-17 shot advantage.

Toronto cashed in on a power play to pull within a goal in the third period. Dmytro Timashov took the puck through the neutral zone after a Devils turnover and fired a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Ken Appleby for his 11th of the year at the 9:44 mark. The Devils’ lead was cut to 2-1 with the lone assist being credited to Calle Rosen.

With the net empty late in regulation, Tim Kennedy sealed the win with his second of the year for a 3-1 lead. Appleby stopped 27 of 28 in the win while Pickard picked up the loss, stopping 24 of 26.

The Binghamton Devils are back home this Friday against Belleville and Saturday against Lehigh Valley at 7:05 p.m. Friday is DIFD Night to benefit Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier and stay after for a FREE postgame movie! Saturday, stay after the game for the second of three postgame skates for FREE. Bring your skates to the game and hit the ice after the fina horn. For more information, call the Devils’ front office at 607-722-7367 for more information.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils