Local Fire Companies Receive Pet Oxygen Mask Donation

Firefighters are now better equipped to save more lives; four-legged ones. Local first responders received a donation of pet oxygen masks from Invisible Fence of the Southern Tier. Chenango Forks, West Colesville, Harpursville, and Chenango volunteer fire companies each received two pet masks.

Four local fire companies are receiving donations of pet oxygen masks to help save animals from fires. pic.twitter.com/ShjWvKstRh — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) February 21, 2018





Chenango Fire Lieutenant Aaron Winsor says not being able to save pets can be devastating for both the families and firefighters.

"Just knowing that there are animals there in need that unfortunately we can't help in time because of that, because of not having them, this donation is a tremendous help and definitely a big asset to the community and all the communities that have received them," says Winsor.

Chenango Fire has two older masks donated by an individual a few years ago. The latest donation from Invisible Fence will be delivered and in use at the department by the end of the month.