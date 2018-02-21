SUNY Broome Holds 2nd Annual Engineering Open House

In honor of Engineering Week, SUNY Broome held their 2nd annual Engineering Open House Wednesday afternoon, giving current and future students opportunities for success.

In the Applied Technology Atrium on campus, students networked with over 10 local engineering companies, like BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Raymond Corporation.

Students also got the chance to show off projects that they’ve been working on all semester, doing demonstrations for fellow students and teachers.

The Open House was also an opportunity for middle and high school students to learn more about SUNY Broome’s STEM programs.

“It’s a really nice opportunity to get our students exposed to the local companies and vice versa. We’re always looking to build connections with local companies to get students opportunities for internships and summer jobs. So it’s a great opportunity to get the students to get to know the people from these companies.” - Robert Lofthouse, Chair of the Engineering and Physics Department

Dozens of students attended the event that’s in its second year, and SUNY Broome plans to hold it for many more.