UHS Plans To Sell Senior Living At Ideal Endicott Facility

Senior Living at Ideal in Endicott will be seeing a change in ownership. UHS is planning to sell the facility to Upstate Services Group, based in Rockland County.

A UHS spokesperson says Upstate Services has filed a certificate of need application with the state. The change in ownership could take six to twelve months to be approved.

UHS plans to sell its Senior Living at Ideal facility to Upstate Services Group. pic.twitter.com/3qZjBPu0pY — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) February 21, 2018





Upstate Services currently operates two other facilities in Broome County. Both Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation are run by the privately owned health care group.

UHS says employees at the Ideal facility have been assured they will keep their jobs under new ownership.