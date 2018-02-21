Broome County Featured Warrant

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for the below subject on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance. Anyone with information on the location of the subject is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Thank you.

**All tips will remain confidential**

Robert P Black



Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 196 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Photo Date: 05/15/2015

Warrant: Violation of Probation for Grand Larceny