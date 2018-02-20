Davis College's Lady Falcons earn seed in USCAA Tourney

Selected as the number 7 seed, the Davis College Lady Falcons enter the United States Collegiate Athletic Association tournament with high expectations.

Here are some things you should know…

Davis College was the #1 seed in the NJCAA tournament. This is the first time Davis has earned the #1 seed in their 3 years as members of the HVIAC. The Falcons made the playoffs in the previous 2 seasons, but lost in the semi-finals both times. Winning the HVIAC Championship earned an automatic bid into the upcoming United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) National Championship held between, February 28 to March 3. As a team in conference play, the Falcons rank first in 9 statistical categories! Those categories include field goal %, 3 pointers made per game, 3 point %, defensive rebounds per game, total rebounds per game, rebound margin per game, assists per game, points per game allowed, and opponents field goal %. They rank second in 8 additional categories. Brooke Lewandowski is 2nd in the conference in scoring at 19.2 points per game, 1st in field goal percentage (49%), 2nd in rebounds per game (12.4), and 5th in steals per game (3). Jamie Brown is 6th in the conference in scoring averaging 17.3 points per game, 1st in 3 pointers made (3.3), 1st in 3 point percentage (35.1%), and 1st in free throw percentage (79.5%).

Davis will begin the tournament at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 1, inside the main arena of Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania.

Courtesy: Davis College Athletics