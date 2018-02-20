  • Home

Davis College's Lady Falcons earn seed in USCAA Tourney

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Selected as the number 7 seed, the Davis College Lady Falcons enter the United States Collegiate Athletic Association tournament with high expectations. 

Here are some things you should know…

  1. Davis College was the #1 seed in the NJCAA tournament. 
  2. This is the first time Davis has earned the #1 seed in their 3 years as members of the HVIAC.  The Falcons made the playoffs in the previous 2 seasons, but lost in the semi-finals both times.
  3. Winning the HVIAC Championship earned an automatic bid into the upcoming United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) National Championship held between, February 28 to March 3.
  4. As a team in conference play, the Falcons rank first in 9 statistical categories!  Those categories include field goal %, 3 pointers made per game, 3 point %, defensive rebounds per game, total rebounds per game, rebound margin per game, assists per game, points per game allowed, and opponents field goal %.  They rank second in 8 additional categories.
  5. Brooke Lewandowski is 2nd in the conference in scoring at 19.2 points per game, 1st in field goal percentage (49%), 2nd in rebounds per game (12.4), and 5th in steals per game (3).
  6. Jamie Brown is 6th in the conference in scoring averaging 17.3 points per game, 1st in 3 pointers made (3.3), 1st in 3 point percentage (35.1%), and 1st in free throw percentage (79.5%).

Davis will begin the tournament at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 1, inside the main arena of Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania.

