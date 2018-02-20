JC Village Board Meeting: All in Favor of Contracts for JCPD

Johnson City held their village board meeting Tuesday night with a number of issues being voted on.



All were in favor of a more efficient plan for snow and ice removal, on Beverly Place and Margaret Street. Plus an agreement between the village-- and the Johnson City Police Department, for police officers to have a contract that it passed with all in favor.

JC police officers have been without a contract since 2012, and they haven't had a signed contract since 2004.

"We spent a long time doing this. we worked together to resolve this. Negotiations is all about give and take. Each side gave a little and each side got a little. We came to an equal agreement and it's wonderful, it's a great feeling," said The President of the Johnson City Police Association Jody Kennedy.

The contract with the village goes until June 1, 2020.