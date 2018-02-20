  • Home


Another Teen Arrested after Making a Terroristic Threat in Davenport

Davenport, NY -

State Police at Oneonta arrested a 15-year-old male on February 16, for making a terroristic threat in the Town of Davenport. 

Police said after investigating they determined the male made threats to the school he goes to, Charlotte Valley Central School. Officials arrested him and said there was no danger to the public or the school.

Police issued him tickets to the Delaware County Family Court. 