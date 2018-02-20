ATTENTION CHARTER/SPECTRUM CUSTOMERS (2/20)Posted: Updated:
ATTENTION CHARTER/SPECTRUM CUSTOMERS (2/17)
AN UPDATE FOR CHARTER/SPECTRUM CUSTOMERS (2/9)
AN UPDATE FOR CHARTER/SPECTRUM CUSTOMERS (2/6)
First let me apologize to all Spectrum customers that have been affected by our negotiation with Spectrum. We are broadcasters first and foremost and are proud of that. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year. And the best part of that is it's free if you choose to watch it over the air. However, cable companies like Spectrum must pay for our copy righted material which they in turn sell to you. For the most part these negotiations are private matters that compa...
A MESSAGE FOR ALL CHARTER/SPECTRUM CUSTOMERS
If you are a Charter/Spectrum customer affected by their company removing our channels from their line-up without notice to you or us on Friday, this message is for you.
