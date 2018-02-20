Update: Whitney Point Student Charged With Making Terroristic Threat

The Whitney Point student accused of making threats on a school bus on Thursday, February 15, is facing a felony charge of making a terroristic threat, according to New York State Police, which investigated the incident along with the Broome County District's Attorney's office.

Authorities add the investigation found there was no danger to the school or the public.

In light of the Florida school shooting, Whitney Point school administrators posted on its Facebook page there would be heightened security this week as a "precaution aimed at providing reassurance."

The Broome D.A.'s office confirms the investigation revealed no other students were involved.

Parents and the public who were seeking more information at Tuesday night's regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting learned on the district website and Facebook page that in September, the board rescheduled the meeting to February 27 due to a conflict.