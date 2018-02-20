Broome County Appoints Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator

Broome County is taking another step to try and attack the opioid epidemic. The county appointed Marissa Lamphere as the Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator, a new position approved in the 2018 budget.

Broome County appoints an Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator Marissa Lamphere. pic.twitter.com/k2GKG9d8b3 — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) February 20, 2018



Lamphere formerly worked as a Public Health Coordinator at the Broome County Health Department. She says the first step is gathering information about a situation that is still a relatively new health crisis. Lamphere compares the situation to tobacco, in that now we have plenty of information on combating tobacco addiction. Lamphere says she aims to do the same with opioids.

"Tobacco has come a long way. There's a lot of history and we know a lot about tobacco, but the opioid epidemic is new and there's a lot we still need to learn," says Lamphere.

In 2017, 66 people died of drug overdoses in Broome County according to the District Attorney's office. That number is down by ten from 2016, but Lamphere says there is still a long way to go. She says one of her next moves will be to meet with law enforcement and find out which areas of the county are suffering the most overdoses and what resources need to be provided.