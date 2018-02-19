State Police investigate death of 10-year-old girl in town of Colesville

New York State Police are investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in the town of Colesville.



On Sunday, February 18, 2018, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Broome County 911 received a call from a residence on East Windsor Road for a 10-year-old girl who was unresponsive. The responding troopers determined that Belladonna Loke was discovered by the owner of the house in a second floor bedroom, obviously deceased. Loke and her family had been staying at the residence of a relative since December, after moving to the area. The preliminary investigation revealed that Loke suffered from a serious medical condition.



Loke was transported to Lourdes Hospital where an autopsy was performed today by Dr. James Terzian. The cause and manner of death are pending at this time.



The investigation by the New York State Police in Binghamton is continuing.