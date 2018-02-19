Schumer Wants More Funding For Fire Departments

Senator Charles Schumer announced on Monday a push for more funding for fire departments. The SAFER grant was designed to help departments add more fully trained firefighters to their ranks.

Visiting the Johnson City Fire Department, Schumer says out of the 34 firefighters at this particular department, five are paid for by the federal government. The SAFER grant also aids departments in purchasing equipment upgrades.

Members of the JC department say being fully staffed makes for a safer community.

"If you can get there quick with adequate staffing, you can limit property damage and increase the likelihood of saving lives," says Matthew Lee, Union President at the Johnson City Fire Department.

Johnson City has been awarded SAFER grant funds twice in the past six years and plans to apply again.