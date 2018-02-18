Roberson Museum Unveils Newest Exhibits

Over 100 people attended the grand opening of the Roberson Museum’s newest nature exhibitions last Thursday. Through Nature Trek, an interactive exhibit, and the award-winning Nature’s Best Photography collection, visitors are able to learn more about local and global environments.

Michael Grasso, Executive Director of the Roberson Museum said the exhibits provide an in-depth look into what nature has to offer.

“There really is something for everybody here. We have a lot of adults that come in who are just so thrilled to see something of this size and this caliber at Roberson and I’m really very proud of the exhibition that’s been mounted here.”

Nature Trek showcases five unique habitats, including wetlands and forests. Visitors can immerse themselves in nature through bird sounds, trees and wild animals such as bobcats and wild turkeys. Grasso said that the hands-on aspect of the exhibit is a big draw for children and their parents.

“Studies have shown that children learn really well outside of the classroom when they’re exposed to new and different environments. They can learn at their own pace, They can engage and interact with the objects that we have.”

Children are encouraged to draw pictures and look under microscopes while adults can study the assorted flora and fauna. The exhibit has also attracted college students like Binghamton University junior, Kylie Palmer.

“It’s made me really excited. I really want to go to more local places and find these hidden gems,” said Palmer. “I think I want to go outside and explore more.”

For students in K-8th grade, the Roberson hosts regular educational opportunities and is expanding to include high school students.

“Science is becoming increasingly important in school curricula. The funding for teachers to be able to have really comprehensive lesson planning is somewhat limited and Roberson helps fill that gap,” said Grasso. “In an environment when sometimes science isn’t as appreciated as it could be, we offer an opportunity for people to come and learn about things that interest them.”