More lane closures due to the Prospect Mountain Construction Project could impact your work-week commute.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, February 19th, to Friday, February 23rd, periodic, alternating lane closures will take place on Broad Avenue at the I-81/Route 17 overpass.

The lane closures are due to the removal of the existing I-81/Route 17 West Bridge over Broad Avenue.

Construction work will be performed weather permitting.

Follow NYSDOT on Facebook and Twitter for updates.