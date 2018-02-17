Devils' defense holds strong, winning in overtime 1-0

Bracken Kearns scored the lone goal of the game 2:08 into overtime as the Binghamton Devils defeated the visiting Rochester Americans, 1-0, in front of 4,445 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday.

After no scoring through 60 minutes, Kearns took a pass down the left side from Jacob MacDonald and ripped a shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Adam Wilcox for his 11th of the year assisted by MacDonald and Michael Kapla.

Ken Appleby stopped all 19 shots he faced for the shutout victory while Wilcox stopped 34 of 35 in the loss.

The Binghamton Devils are back home next Friday against Belleville and Saturday against Lehigh Valley at 7:05 p.m. Friday is DIFD Night to benefit Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier and stay after for a FREE postgame movie! Saturday, stay after the game for the second of three postgame skates for FREE.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

