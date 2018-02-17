Vestal High School Winterguard Warms Crowd At Emerald Fire Show

14 winterguard teams from across New York State competed in the annual ‘Emerald Fire Show’. Part of the 12-week competition season, lasting from January until April, middle and high school students performed their routines in the only show hosted by Vestal High School.

Greg Harris, Band Director of Vestal High School, said that the sport relies on a unique sense of teamwork and comradery.

“There’s no activity like it where you rely on everybody and your team really relies on you. There’s no bench. Everybody plays all the time. And without one member of the guard it really makes the show a different show.

Over 1,000 people were in attendance. In addition to the price of admission, volunteers sold raffles and baked goods to raise money for the band and color guard programs.

When the Vestal High School Winterguard is not practicing three days a week, they are traveling to competitions around the state each weekend. Harris said students have been preparing since November for the event.

“I’m amazed by what they do,” said Harris. “Our cadet guard is fifth graders and sixth graders and the things they do on the floor are incredible, they’re things I couldn’t even try to begin myself.”