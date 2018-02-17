Crappie Derby Draws Thousands After 2 Years of Cancellations

Over 2,000 people participated in the New York State Crappie Derby at Whitney Point Lake after two years of cancellations.

Fisherman made up for lost time by digging through the frozen water to claim white crappie, carp, and other local fish.

“We’re out here having a good time, it’s kind of the end of the year, kind of a little bit of a warm season so, this might be the last hoorah. We’re out on the ice having a good time with family and friends and enjoying the last little bit of winter that we have.”

The event requires 12 inches of ice, something that just wasn’t possible during the past two winters.

Today, participants were fortunate enough to fish under 16 inches of solid ice.

“We’ve had enough ice for a month and a half. Our big fear was that we were gonna have it and then it was gonna to go away for some reason, but Mother Nature cooperated and here we are.”

Volunteers of the Broome County Water Rescue and Dive Team were on scene to ensure safety and hold rescue demonstrations.

Plenty of food was on hand, and attendees dished up chowder and chili to keep warm.

Organizer Chuck Sweet credited the community with making the Derby a staple of Broome County since the 1970’s.

“It just grew. The community has always come behind us ever since we started it and donated all the prizes that we’re gonna give away here today.”

Prizes were given out every 15 minutes for the largest fish caught, with one carp coming in at 29 inches and 13 pounds.

Treated to steady sunshine throughout the day, participants hope it’s not another two years until the next Crappie Derby.

“We were kind of anticipating a huge turn out cause of the weather. I mean if you’re an ice fisherman, it doesn’t get much better than a day like today.”