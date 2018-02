When spectrum dropped Northwest stations from your channel lineup, they did so in violation of FCC regulations. FCC regulations require cable providers to provide 30 days notice to their subscribers prior to a change in their channel lineup. If you would like to file a complaint to the New York State public service commission that regulates cable providers the link is below, please do so here http://www3.dps.ny.gov/ocs/itgate.nsf/(webDPS_welcome)?OpenForm.