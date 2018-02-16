Crappie Derby to Kick off Early Saturday Morning

Organizers are expecting record numbers at Saturdays, Almost Annual Crappie Derby in Whitney Point.

The ice fishing event will kick off early in the morning with registration at 7:00 a.m., and the derby beginning at 8:00 a.m.

There will be an award for whoever catches the largest fish, and that will be announced at 2:00 p.m., with the Derby coming to a close at 3:30 p.m.

Event organizers said they are expecting to have over 2,000 fishermen signed up for the Derby, with even more just attending for fun. Warmer temperatures led organizers to cancel the derby for the last two years.