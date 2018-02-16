Binghamton Man Arrested After City Drug Raid

Police arrested a Binghamton man on Thursday, after executing a drug search warrant at 87 Clinton St., in the City of Binghamton.

Kevin Turner, 39, is facing several charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

While searching the apartment police found four ounces of cocaine, drug packaging material, some marijuana, and $500 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

Turner was arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jail.