Strangers Are Surprised With Random Acts Of Kindness In Endicott

Sometimes all it takes is a little kindness from strangers to brighten someone's day. That's why residents from the Brookdale Vestal West Assisted Living Community surprised diners at Fast Eddie's Cafe in Endicott with money off their meals and some homemade chocolates.

"Sometimes you run into people that are sad. Our joy is to show them that everything will be okay in time," says Joan Wruck, a Brookdale resident.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is celebrated nationwide on Saturday, but Brookdale wanted to get a head start on spreading the cheer.