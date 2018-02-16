School Threat Deemed Not Credible

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies and Investigators responded to the Downsville Central School as a result of a reported threat of possible future school violence. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office was advised of the threat by the Downsville Central School after the school learned of a parent posting information about a perceived threat on social media Thursday night.

Downsville Central School administrators and members of the Sheriff’s Office immediately identified a 17 year old student as the source of a verbal threat reportedly made during school on Thursday. Subsequent investigation by Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators, in cooperation with the student’s parents and school staff members, determined that, although the student made an inappropriate comment during school on Thursday, there was no credible threat or intention by the student to engage in any school violence.

According to Sheriff Craig DuMond, students, parents and community members are urged to immediately contact 911 and the appropriate school district administration to report any information regarding perceived threats of school violence. “Reporting threat information to social media is not a productive means to get any perceived threat immediately addressed…the best reporting mechanism is 911…if you see something, say something. Moreover, students need to be strongly cautioned that making inappropriate comments regarding potential school violence may result in legal action being taken in addition to disciplinary action by the school” the Sheriff remarked. (see page #2)

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by members of the NYC Department of Environmental Protection Police.