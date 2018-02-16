Giacalone Indicted On Attempted Murder Charges Against Police Officers

A grand jury has indicted James Giacalone on attempted murder and assault charges against police officers following last month's chase through Binghamton's south side. The indictment, five counts in total, was handed down in Broome County Friday afternoon.

#BREAKING James Giacalone has been indicted on 2 counts of attempted murder following a police chase/shooting on Binghamton's south side last month. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) February 16, 2018





On January 2, State Police became involved in a pursuit with Giacalone who was wanted on an arrest warrant. The pursuit led to the corner of Conklin Ave and Alfred Street, where, police say, Giacalone backed his car down Alfred Street and into a parking lot. As troopers approached the vehicle on foot, police say the suspect suddenly accelerated forward, nearly hitting one trooper and striking a second. Authorities say that's when the trooper who was struck by the car fired his handgun, hitting Giacalone in the face.

Giacalone was airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center where he was treated until he was transported to Broome County Jail on January 14th. The trooper was treated for minor injuries and released from Wilson Hospital.

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell has said the trooper who shot Giacalone was "justified" in his actions.

Giacalone's family is pursuing legal action against both New York State Police and the Broome County Jail, his sister saying he is not getting to medical attention he needs.