Endicott Man Charged with Sex Abuse

Endicott Police Department arrested 41 year old Jermaine C. Fullard for Rape in the 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Resisting Arrest

. The arrests are the result of an investigation that involved an incident that occurred on January 27, 2018 at a residence in the Village of Endicott. The investigation revealed that during the incident, Fullard engaged in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a 30 year old female victim along with subjecting the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. Fullard and the victim were acquaintances.



Also, on Thursday, during the arrest and processing procedures, Fullard became combative, prevented the prisoner processing procedures, attempted to punch and kick officers of the Endicott Police Department, and continued to struggle with officers during his arrest.



Fullard was arraigned in the Village of Endicott Court on 2/15 and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.



Jermaine C. Fullard, 41 years old, 3 Robble Ave, 2nd fl, Endicott, NY

ONE Count of Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony

ONE Count of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree, a Class D Felony

ONE Count of Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

ONE Count of Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor