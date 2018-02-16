Possible Expansion For Old Union Hotel

The Old Union Hotel on Clinton Street could be seeing an expansion. Owners say reports of them being poised to buy the Binghamton Legion building are rumors, but that expansion is not out of the question.

Co-owner Andy Kipp told Fox 40 that they have been talking about the possibility of purchasing that building, which sits right across from the Old Union.

If this purchase is made, the Old Union will own property on either side of the existing business. Back in June 2017, the restaurant bought a stretch of Clinton Street including the old Cleveland Flower Company warehouse and an abandoned house. The plan was to put in a parking lot, but that hasn't happened yet.