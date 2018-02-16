Ithaca Police Searching For Suspicious Subject

The Ithaca Police Department was dispatched Thursday to the area of Cascadilla St and N Geneva St for a reported assault. Officers met with a distraught female who advised that while she was walking in the area, a male subject walked up behind her and forcibly grabbed intimate parts of her body.

The female yelled for help and was assisted by other pedestrians in the area. The male suspect fled the area on foot southbound on Albany St. The complainant was not injured during this incident.



At 7:38 PM, approximately 20 minutes after the above complaint, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 400 block of N Tioga St for a report of a male subject who had exposed his genitals to a female pedestrian walking in the area.

The male suspect fled the area on foot southbound on N Tioga St.



The descriptions in both of these incidents are that of a white male, approximately 5’8” tall, slim build, wearing dark pants, a black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a dark-colored baseball cap. At this time both incidents are being investigated as separate from the other until each investigation is complete.

Anyone who may have been in the area during the incident time frames is encouraged to call the Ithaca Police Department.