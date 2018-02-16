Baby Porcupine Is the Newest Member of The Binghamton Zoo At Ross Park

The Binghamton Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine as their latest addition. The newborn arrived on February 3rd and is the third baby for the zoo's breeding pair Mattie and Zoey.

"When it's born, it is born with orange fur and then the quills will start forming just a couple hours after it's born," says Rachel Davenport, the zoo's public relations coordinator.

The baby is part of the prehensile-tailed porcupine Species Survival Plan. The porcupette does not yet have a name, and, in fact, the zoo won't know it's gender for another couple weeks. A professional has to be brought into the zoo to determine the sex.

"The way that they sex the baby is they'll actually take the quills and then they'll go and test the quills and that will determine whether it's male or female," says Davenport.

The baby will be at the zoo for about a year before it finds a new home to continue the breeding program. Guests will be able to see the porcupine family when the zoo opens this April.