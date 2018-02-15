Binghamton snaps 7 game skid over Stony Brook

Sophomore guard Fard Muhammad scored a career-high 22 points and Binghamton men's basketball (11-6, 2-10 America East) held Stony Brook (10-17, 5-8 AE) to 34 percent shooting in a 68-57 win Thursday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.



The win gave BU a season split with the Seawolves and moved the Bearcats to within one game of seventh-place UMass Lowell. The two teams meet Sunday afternoon in Lowell. The Bearcats have four games remaining in the regular season and are battling for a top-8 playoff spot.



Muhammad hit 6-for-9, including 5-for-8 from three-point range to become the fourth different Bearcat to reach the 20-point mark this season. He netted 13 of his points in the first half, when BU built a double-digit lead before settling on a six-point halftime margin.



In the second half, Stony Brook brought it to within four, 34-30, before Muhammad drained another three to spark a 9-2 run that gave Binghamton a 43-32 cushion with 13:48 to play. The Seawolves got no closer than six the rest of the way.



Junior guard Everson Davis tallied 15 points (7-of-8 FT) and junior center Thomas Bruce added 10 points and two blocks. Junior forward Caleb Stewart saw his most minutes since December and responded with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting. With Stony Brook still lurking within six points midway through the second half, Stewart netted five points in a 1:44 span to rebuild BU's double-digit lead. He drilled a three-pointer with 8:57 that gave the Bearcats a 48-39 lead and then made a strong drive to the hoop for a layup with 7:11 left to make it 52-41.



Binghamton moved its lead to as many as 13 points and made 8-of-8 from the line in the final 1:52 to seal the win.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department