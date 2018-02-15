Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Honors Local Business, Non-Profit

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce honored the businesses and non-profits who made a difference in the community over the last year with their “Spirit of Tioga” awards.

During their annual dinner Thursday evening at the Treadway, dozens of Chamber members recognized those who’ve made the greatest impact with three special awards.

“We have many members and many businesses that just fly under the radar, and sometimes it’s nice for the others in the community to understand where they actually help out.” - Gwen Kinia, President and CEO of the Tioga Chamber of Commerce

Home Central, a hardware business that recently expanded their Candor location, took home Business of the Year. The home improvement store has been serving Tioga and Broome counties for 45 years.

“It’s a great community. We’ve been supported by a lot of local businesses that were excited that we were expanding our operation and it’s just nice.” - Kate Whittemore, President of Home Central

Award winners were nominated by Chamber members from across the county, and selected by a committee, making winning that much more special.

“When we found out that we were receiving the award, we said ‘No!’ Someone else deserves it more than us. We feel we have so much more work to do.” - Carolyn Palladino, Executive Director of Tioga United Way

The Tioga United Way was awarded Non-Profit of the Year but says its the 34 agencies that they support who are the real winners.

“This award is really being given to the entire community because the United Way represents all these agencies. The award really goes to all the agencies.”

The final of the three awards was the Community Service Award given to Nancy Eckstrom.

Hors-d'oeuvres, music, and a silent auction also took place, raising money for the Chamber’s events for 2018.

In 2019 the Chamber will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a Gala Celebration.