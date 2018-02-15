Deputies Arrest Man in Binghamton on Weapon and Drug Charges

Broome County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man from Nineveh, NY Thursday morning in the City of Binghamton.

Officials said they stopped a car for having an equipment violation on Downs Avenue. Deputies said the car had an improper license, it was unregistered, uninsured, and uninspected.

When officials searched the car they found a loaded .22 caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine in the car. Deputies arrested Martin L. Matias Jr., and found he could not legally possess a handgun.

He is facing multiple charges including Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second and third degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a hypodermic instrument, and several traffic violations.

He was arraigned in the city of Binghamton Court, and sent to the Broome County Jail without bail.