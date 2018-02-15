Car Show Returns to the Oakdale Mall

Several local dealers have their latest models on display at the Oakdale Mall's annual Car Show from now until Tuesday, February 20th.

The car show is a chance for dealerships to show the public what they have to offer in a casual environment.

"It's a little more personable, it's an opportunity for customers, numerous customers to come, just sit in a car, talk numbers, relax a little bit. It's not in your face sales type of deal." - Jan Little, Serafini Nissan Sales Associate

The car show runs during regular mall hours and cars are located throughout the mall.