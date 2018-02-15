The Agency Releases Broome County Housing Study

The Agency released the findings of its Broome County Housing Study on Thursday and the data shows that the overall population across the region continues to decline and there is a need to create more attractive for people to live in.

"Our economy is growing but our housing is not keeping up with that growth," said Stacey Duncan, The Agency Deputy Director of Community & Economic Development.

The study was commissioned back in September of 2017 and takes a look at three specific types of housing -- single-family, market rate rental, and off-campus student. The purpose of the research is to create a better environment to live and work in while attracting and retaining more people to the area.

“This housing study is an important piece of the economic development puzzle,” said Kevin McLaughlin, The Agency Executive Director. “Ensuring that we have an adequate supply of housing in proximity to employment, public transportation and schools is essential to attracting companies and employees to Broome County.”

Single-Family Homes

The pace of single-family home sales was strong in 2016, and the level of activity has continued into 2017. The increasing volume of sales among all consumer groups during the past four years has resulted in a low inventory. Existing housing inventory slipped nearly 9% to 1.43 million.

"We have a large inventory of older homes, built prior to 1960 and 1940, that require a significant amount of investment to be attractive to a first-time home buyer or a new home buyer," said Duncan.

In addition, the group is working on ways to figure out how to lower the high property tax burden that many people who move to New York are discouraged by.

The positive is that there is an increase demand for homes at a higher price point, $300,000 or more. The county just needs to figure out how they can continue to provide these types of living situations for those who are looking for it.

Market Rate Rentals

A 2017 report commissioned by the National Multi-family Housing Council (NMHC) and the National Apartment Association (NAA) states that the U.S. will need 325,000 new apartments, especially in the West, every year between now and 2030 to meet the growing demand. The study, prepared by Hoyt Advisory Services, states that the growing demand for new apartments is due to the delayed marriages, the aging population and international immigration.

"We have a number of aging developments that are fine but they're not attracting the millennial generation, which is becoming an incredibly powerful market for buying power," said Duncan.

There are some new projects in the works including 50 Front Street and Century Sunrise Development. Duncan says the county must find ways to increase construction on these types of projects.

Off Campus Student Housing

Students who elect to live off-campus have three primary criteria when evaluating options: Price, Location and Opportunity to Live with Friends. Currently there are 7,400 beds on Binghamton University’s main campus, with no plans to build additional on-campus housing units. The university’s plans for the Johnson City campus, involving a new School of Pharmacy and relocation of the Nursing School, are not expected to generate any significant demand for additional off-campus student housing.

Since 2012, a total of 2,781 off-campus student beds have been added to the inventory. As of the fall semester 2017, the total on and off-campus student housing stands at 10,180; however, the demand for off-campus student housing is calculated to be closer to 9,000 – 9,500 because freshman are required to live on campus. Over supply and high rental rates, as compared to on-campus rates, are resulting in a volatile market.

"We may have reached a saturation point with the larger student developments that right now there are more than 10,000 beds but there's a demand slightly over 9,000," said Duncan.

She adds that The Agency, City Officials, and County Officials will need to weight the pros and cons of creating any additional student housing options in the future.

"We would likely be discouraging in the short-term that kind of development here in the community," said Duncan.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says now that the numbers are public, it's time for community leaders to go to work and figure out how to solve the housing problem.

"There's no doubt about it, from the county all the way down to the municipalities we have to create policies that will improve our housing stock," said Garnar.

Recommendations

"One of our goals is to create a next phase of this and to work with a group of community stakeholders to come up with some strategies, find best practices for housing," said Duncan.

Filling the forecasted gap will require an aggressive and dual approach involving both revitalization of the existing housing stock and new single-family housing construction.

New construction will require assistance from the municipal and economic development agencies to help assemble financing strategies.

Adaptive Reuse of Existing Buildings: The strategy for adaptive reuse of properties for upper story housing needs to foster sufficient critical mass interms of both number of units and tenants to build confidence in and momentum.

Lifestyle: Developers and local municipalities should consider lifestyle factors important to residents as they select locations for adaptive reuse of existing buildings, infill development or new construction.entertainment.

Paced Development: Timing development carefully so that it builds momentum, rather than cannibalizing existing market rate housing in the primary market area.

The analysis indicates that the total of on-campus housing provided by Binghamton University, combined with the existing stock of off-campus student housing, has reached a maximum level of supply. Any new beds added to this inventory will exceed demand, and there continues to be the pending issue of whether this existing inventory can be sustained.

You can read the entire report below: