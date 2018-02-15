Grammy Winning Artists to Perform Benefit Concert in Binghamton

Grammy-winning Naughty by Nature and three-time nominee Sisters With Voices will be performing at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, February 16 for a concert to benefit the Broome County Urban League.

"This is a fundraiser for the Broome County Urban League and any proceeds will fund our youth and family programs," said Jennifer Lesko, Broome County Urban League President. The money will go directly to their after-school, summer, and job training programs.

The Urban League did a similar event in 2014 when they brought DJ Bro Safari to the arena. They hope this year will be even bigger and so far they have sold nearly 3,000 tickets by Thursday afternoon.

The organization is partnering with WJOB 93.3FM who is helping to connect them with the musical acts.

"A partnership with an organization like the Urban League gives us the ability to have a social consciousness that allows us to really connect to the community that makes us what we are today," said Damien Cornwell, WJOB 93.3 Director of Operations.

In addition to the two headline acts, local artists Savage Entertainment and Chris "GQ" Perry will be opening up the show.

"Tomorrow's concert will be awesome, there's no question...it should just be an epic event for this town," said Cornwell.

There will also be an after-party at Spotlight with DJ Fat Man Scoop. Tickets are still available for the show at the Urban League (43 - 45 Carroll St., Binghamton), Spotlight (73 Court St., Binghamton), WJOB 93.3FM, the Arena, and online here.