STAC basketball championship finals

For the two high school basketball girl's and boy's varsity teams of Seton Catholic and Susquehanna Valley, Valentines Day just got a little bit sweeter.

Winning the girl's Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) Championship, the Susquehanna Valley Sabers wrapped up a perfect 20-0 season, Wednesday, with a 66-45 victory over Elmira. A championship not relived since 1972.

Leading the charge for the Sabers, Maeve Donnelly and Alexis Drake combined for 42 points on the night. Donnelly was the leading scorer with 24 points.

On the boy's side, Seton Catholic (18-2) emerged as the STAC champions over the Ithaca Little Reds (13-7), 64-49.

The Saints have not lost a game to anyone in STAC play, as future BU Bearcat, Leo Gallagher, proved to be a force to be reckoned with. Scoring the first points for Seton, Gallagher made an incredible shot while he picked up the foul going for the basket. He would walk away from the contest as the player of the game with 18 points to his name.

Both championship games were held at Maine-Endwell High School.