The Man Who Makes Everything You'll Never Need

From the second you walk into Alan Williamson's Route 12 workshop, it's clear that this is a true Jack of all trades. Handmade brooms hang on one wall, while Williamson fiddles with an automatic sock knitting machine in the corner.

"I make a lot of things," he says with a laugh.

Of course, tackling this amount of work requires caffeine. Williamson had already been on three coffee runs by the time I showed up at his home in Greene, and it was only 10am.

"I go 6 to 7 at Bonnie's, 7 to 8 at the golf course, and 8 to 9 at Boudreau's across the river," Williamson rattles off.

After that, he's ready to go, only emerging for dinner promptly at 5pm. He has plenty to do with at least six separate business ventures.

"They're all not very profitable," he says with clear humor.

Williamson likes to keep history and tradition alive. Each business is inspired by trades that are dying out and each is aptly named. There's the antique sawmill and shingle machine which is called "Come See What I Saw." Then, there's the shoelace business.

"I call that one 'Fit To Be Tied.' I've also got rope, like what's hanging on the wall. That's called 'Hanging Around,'" Williamson says.

And, of course, the reason for my visit, 'Sweepheart Brooms,' Williamson's broom-making business. It's one of those brooms that will be making its way to the White House.

Al Williamson was inspired to start making brooms 4 years ago after he saw a demonstration at the Farmer's Museum in Cooperstown.



"I was telling my brother at coffee one morning and I told him I wanted to make patriotic brooms. He suggested I make one for the president," says Williamson.

Williamson did just that. He made a one-of-a-kind model for President Trump. The broom is alternating red and white, with stars wrapped up the handle. This "Presidential Broom" is fitted perfectly inside a wooden and glass case, also custom made by Williamson.

"I thought, I'll make him one for draining the swamp, cleaning up the swamp," says Williamson.

Those words are emblazoned on the handle of the broom.

"I hope I get a letter, saying he received it and maybe a picture of him by it," says Williamson.

He's hoping for any response, just to let him know that Sweepheart Brooms made it to the Oval Office.