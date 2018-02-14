Local Businesses Join Together For $10,000 Wedding Giveaway

Local businesses are teaming up this Valentine’s Day to give one lucky couple the wedding of their dreams

Gance’s Complete Catering along with ten other businesses are providing $10,000 worth of prizes for a lucky engaged couple in the area.

Prizes range from $5,000 off catering, to $1,000 towards photography and 50% off a wedding cake.

To enter, visit Gance’s Complete Catering on Facebook, and like the giveaway post along with the participating businesses pages.

Then, leave a comment about how you met your fiance.

This is the first year the catering business is holding the giveaway, but they hope to continue it for many years.

“They see what the people go through when they have to plan their weddings, how expensive it would be, and how sometimes people have to cut back cause they can’t afford things. It was just a way to kind of make one lucky couple very happy, because they’ll be able to hopefully be able to put together their dream wedding with these discounts and this great package.” - Steven Perlin, Giveaway Coordinator

Eligible couples must already be engaged and planning their wedding for 2019.

The lucky couple will be chosen at random on March 14th on Gance’s Facebook page.