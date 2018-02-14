"Show of Love" Teaches Chenango Bridge Students a Lesson in Compassion

Students at Chenango Bridge Elementary learned about positive peer relationship through an interactive assembly on Valentine’s Day.

“Show of Love”, a character education assembly held by Joe Trionfero, aims to teach students empathy, responsibility, and communication skills through songs and activities.

Trionfero believes it’s important now more than ever.

“Back when I was younger, we focused on each other and human beings and we made eye contact. Once in a while we were distracted by the television. Now a days, everyone knows it’s totally the opposite. We’re totally engaged with the device, and once in a while we’ll distract ourselves to talk to the human being. That’s the problem with our world today.”

The 65-year-old has visited over 4,000 schools across New York State with his fun presentations.