Ash Wednesday and Valentine's Day Coincide First Time in 72 Years

The pews at Saint Mary of the Assumption in Binghamton were full today for Ash Wednesday.

The holy day that marks the beginning of Lent was celebrated across the area, but the downtown church with over 800 families says they see a steady flow of traffic every Ash Wednesday thanks to their location.

Today is a special one, as Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday haven't fallen on the same day since 1945.

“We are supposedly lovers of Christ, and so it’s very fitting that it falls on Valentine’s Day.. a day in which we begin our journey of faith so that we can express to the Lord our love for him by fasting, praying, and giving of ourselves.” - Father Francis Kocik, St. Mary of the Assumption