Two Injured In Multi-Tractor Trailer Wreck on 81 in Susquehanna County

Pennsylvania State Police say an early morning crash involving seven tractor trailers on I-81 southbound near Lenox Township sent two people to the hospital.

Police tell Fox 40 black ice was to blame for the wreck that shut down both lanes shortly after 4 a.m.

State Troopers on scene say two people are in the hospital after multiple tractor trailers crashed on I-81S early this morning. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/yaO14yIZDl — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) February 14, 2018

At about 9:20 a.m. police re-opened the northbound lane and by 10:15 a.m. I-81 is reopened in both directions. Authorities say the two injured were taken to Scranton Regional Hospital.