  • Home


Two Injured In Multi-Tractor Trailer Wreck on 81 in Susquehanna County

Posted: Updated:
Susquehanna County tractor trailer crash near Lenox Twnship. Susquehanna County tractor trailer crash near Lenox Twnship.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA -

Pennsylvania State Police say an early morning crash involving seven tractor trailers on I-81 southbound near Lenox Township sent two people to the hospital. 

Police tell Fox 40 black ice was to blame for the wreck that shut down both lanes shortly after 4 a.m. 

At about 9:20 a.m. police re-opened the northbound lane and by 10:15 a.m. I-81 is reopened in both directions. Authorities say the two injured were taken to Scranton Regional Hospital.