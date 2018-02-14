I-81 Crash : Multiple Tractor Trailers Involved

Harford Fire and EMS are currently working on an Mass Casualty Incident on I-81 in Susquehanna County. The roadway is CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS between 206 and 211. Multiple entrapment's with multiple semis involved.

Please use caution. This is an ongoing incident and the highway will be tied up for several more hours. Travel on back roads in the area is treacherous and traffic will be heavy.

Fox 40's Jonathan Gordon is on the scene and will have updates when they become available.