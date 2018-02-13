Seton's girls basketball out works Owego Apalachin

In high school action, Tuesday, the Seton Catholic Saints' girls basketball team journeyed down Route 17 westbound for a 75-44 win over the Owego Apalachin Indians (10-9).

Scoring the first two buckets of the night, Indians' sophomore, Kaci Donovan, led her team's offense with 22 points in the exhibition, half of Owego's total score.

But it was Julia Hauer from Seton that claimed the offensive player award. Hauer splashed down 23 points, as the Saints rolled to an overall record of 16-3 for second place in the STAC East Division.

Seton will take the court at Binghamton High School, Saturday at 5:00 p.m., for their last game of the regular season.

Owego will remain at home for a matchup against Horseheads, Friday at 5:30 p.m.