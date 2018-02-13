Broome County Sheriff's Office Capture's Previous Featured Warrant

The Broome County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff David Harder are thanking Southern Tier residents for their help in locating a previously featured warrant of the week.

With the help of Pennsylvania State Police, deputies took Joshua K. Ostrander into custody at 626 Airport Rd., Lot 14, in Hallstead PA. Officials said he is currently in the custody of Pennsylvania State Police but will be extradited back to New York State.

Sheriff Harder said it was the confidential tips that provided information to the deputies to locate Ostrander.