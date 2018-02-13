Crappie Derby Expecting Record Numbers After 2 Years Of Cancellations

The Almost Annual Crappie Derby in Whitney Point is set for Saturday, February 17th, and organizers are expecting record numbers.

Warm weather forced the cancellation of the ice fishing competition two years in a row in 2016 and 2017.

Coordinator of the event, Chuck Sweet, says not this year.

“Luckily this year we have 15 inches of good ice, so we’re in good shape. I don’t see any problems. It’s supposed to be a nice day.”

The Crappier Derby dates back to 1974. Sweet says the weather has only posed an issue in recent years.

“We had it year after year after year, but then with the climate change and one thing and another, now we just have to go with mother nature.”

Organizers are expecting record numbers, with nearly 2,000 fishermen expected to register by the end of the week. Even more are expected to attend just for fun.

The reason for the spike is because the event falls on Free Fishing Day, a day when anyone can fish in New York for free without a license.

“There's no way of really knowing a number because on a good day like today, we’d get a lot of people that aren’t fisherman who just walk out.”

It’s not just the event that will profit from the influx of attendees, local businesses in the Whitney Point Lake area will too.

“It puts Whitney Point on the map. I can’t wait to get all the people into town and get some good Italian food into them.” - Charlie Aiello, Owner of Aiello’s Ristorante

Restaurants like Aiello’s and Whitney Point Country Kitchen are thrilled the event is back to help boost their business in the winter.

“There’s a lot of us here, a lot of small business here. It helps especially this time of year, it’s not a good time of year January and February.” - Carol Furgeson, Manager at Whitney Point Country Kitchen

For locals who aren’t familiar with the event, like Robert Edwards III who just moved to the area, it’s a fun day for both family and the community.

“I think it’s cool to be able to bring the community together and be able to do something outside and enjoy the outdoors. And with the nice weather, where else would you like to be? It’s February and it’s sunny.” - Robert Edwards III - Willet resident

For more information, click here.