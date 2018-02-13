Local Florist Has More Than 200 Orders This Valentine's Day

Florists are hard at word wrapping bouquets and arranging baby's breath. Dillenbeck's in Johnson City says Valentine's Day is their busiest day of the year. Owners say the phone has been ringing nonstop and they already have more than 200 orders to fill.

"Roses, that's the traditional, then there's the assorted... lilies, with maybe some roses mixed in to get that sentimentality into it," says owner Cheryl Fitsch.

Employees will be on the road most of the day on Wednesday, making deliveries to workplaces, hospitals, and homes.