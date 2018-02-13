Community Contributions Recognized At Building BC Awards

Encouraging economic growth in Broome County, the Chamber of Commerce recognized individuals, organizations, and businesses who have made contributions in moving the community forward.

The award recipients are listed below:

Transformative Award: Binghamton Philharmonic

Restorative Award: The Riverdale Banquet Hall

Innovative Award: UE Schools Tiger Ventures

Individual Award: John Hughes, owner of the Rumble Ponies

The Chamber says these are all projects that boost the area in some way. Tiger Ventures is a program that partners high school students with local entrepreneurs.

"What we're hoping to do in an innovative way is make sure we capture 100% of our students and make sure they receive that credential, but then also have the skills to go out in the community and give back through the form of being better workers in jobs, better students if they pursue higher education," says Suzanne McLeod, Superintendent of Union-Endicott schools.

Chamber President Jennifer Conway says it takes a variety of contributions to make a community attractive to workers and businesses, boosting economic growth.