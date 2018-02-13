Region's Economic Future Relies On Building Up Workforce

The economy in the Greater Binghamton area is slowly making a comeback. During Tuesday's 2018 Economic Forecast, M&T Bank Vice President Gary Keith says building up the workforce is key to a better economy.

In Greater Binghamton, the number of workers between the ages of 35 and 64 has dropped more than 6% since 2009 according to the latest census numbers.

"A number of older workers will be retiring, we're going to need to replace those folks," says Keith.

Chamber of Commerce leaders are confident they will be able to rebuild the workforce using new project proposals and programs that are already in place, including the growing need for skilled labor.



"We give money to employers who are willing to take that risk on an employee who has that skill gap and take payroll for that employee while they're being trained," says Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Conway.

Keith says drawing in young workers is essential to the future of the region's economy. Right now, not enough are entering the local workforce to offset those dwindling numbers as older workers leave.