Broome County Clerk Mihalko Issues a Fraud Alert Concerning Email Scams

Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko has issued a fraud alert, warning individuals and businesses of potential email scams. Some concerned citizens have reported emails about alleged past due invoices from the Broome County Clerk’s Office and former County Clerk Rick Blythe.

“It’s unfortunate that fraudsters are posing as current or former Broome County Clerk’s Office personnel to scam innocent people of money over email. These emails and the links within them may contain viruses and other malware,” said County Clerk Joe Mihalko.

“The Broome County Clerk’s Office does not contact anyone over email concerning past due invoices. The Clerk’s Office standard practice is to require all fees and taxes to be paid at the time a document is filed. We do not accept documents and send an invoice or bill after it is filed.”

